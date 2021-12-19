Hamburger icon
Obituaries
1 hour ago

GOLDMAN, Marilyn

With saddened hearts, the family would like to announce the passing of Marilyn Lebedoff Goldman. She left us on December 14, 2021. She leaves behind her beloved husband, Larry, and her children, Lainie, 40, Mitzi, 37, and Jonathan, 33. Marilyn was originally from Brooklyn, New York and had moved to South Florida, where she met Larry. She was currently residing in Lawrenceville, Georgia. Marilyn was the matriarch of the family and will be greatly missed. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.

Funeral Home Information

Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care

3734 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd.

Atlanta, GA

30341

