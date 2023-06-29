GOLDMAN, Allan Barry



Allan Barry Goldman passed away at the age of 77 on June 26, 2023. He was born in New York to Beatrice and Hyman Goldman. Allan grew up in Manhattan and the Bronx, and he always considered himself a New Yorker. He attended Bronx Science High School and graduated from Hunter College. Allan had a wonderful and fulfilling time serving in the Peace Corps in Korea for 4 years in the late '60s. Following that, he entered the Emory University School of Public Health and graduated in the school's first class. Here, he met a classmate, Missy Douglas, who would become his wife in 1976. In July 2023, they would have celebrated their 47th anniversary. Throughout their marriage, Allan and Missy traveled extensively and had the good fortune to visit over 30 countries.



Allan's first job following graduation was with The Georgia State Health Planning and Development Agency, where he was a Planning Analyst. From there, he moved to the Georgia Division of Aging Services, where he retired after 30 years of service.



He is survived by his wife, Missy Douglas; his daughter, Jessica Goldman of Marietta; and his son, Josh Goldman of Oceanside, California. He adored his 5-year old granddaughter, Caroline, and her mother, Lindsay Goldman. He is also survived by his brother, Ron Goldman (Elaine) of Huntington, NY; and nephews, Zach Goldman (Laura) and children Leah, Caleb, and Eli, and nephew, J. D. Rocchio of California.



In addition, he is survived by in-laws, the Buntin family of France and Albany, Georgia, and the Douglas family of Atlanta, Lake Burton, Florida, and Colorado. Allan had many friends that he met throughout the years and a host of neighbors, all of whom he loved.



Allan loved Hawaiian shirts, pistachios, game shows, old movies, swimming, music, and folk art. In his early years, he was an avid hiker and especially loved the Appalachian Trail. He delighted in taking friends on food safaris to Buford Highway and introducing them to a vast array of Asian cuisine.



Allan spent over 4 weeks in the cardiac ICU at Emory Midtown Hospital. The family would like to express our deepest appreciation for their kindness and care.



A casual memorial will be held in the Princeton Way Park on Thursday, June 29, 2023 at 11:00 AM. Please look for the white balloons marking the entrance. A casual lunch will follow at the Goldman's house. All are welcome to join. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Atlanta Community Food Bank. Allan's ashes will be spread in one of his favorite places, along the Coleman River in North Georgia. When you think of Allan, please hug your loved ones because you never know how quickly someone can be taken from you.



