Jerry Howard Goldin, passed away August 2021. Born in Draketown, GA in 1939 to the late Howard & Doris Goldin, Jerry grew up in quintessential small town America. His uncle was the school principle, aunts were Sunday school teachers, cousins were classmates, and his mom was the Avon lady. He came from a long line of physicians as his grandfathers and great-grandfathers were the county doctors.



Jerry came to Atlanta to study accounting in college. He married his high school sweetheart and they eventually settled in Gwinnett.



Jerry's passion was engineering machinery, especially for his business, Benchmark Trophy Center, where he patented computer equipment to provide a more efficient process for the industry nationwide. Jerry?s inventive skills touched every aspect of his life. He built his own hydraulic drive hunting jeep and felt the need to re-invent every object that he touched. In addition to inventor, Jerry was a true renaissance man as a musician, artist, poet, archer, bladesmith, gunsmith, hunter, fisherman, golfer, explorer, and little league coach.



He is survived by the love of his life of 63 years, Ruth Morris Goldin; siblings, Sonya & Richard Carter, Bennie Goldin, Martha Church, Becky & Tommy Mattingly; son, Alan & Cheryl Goldin; daughter, Carol & Bill Curran; grandchildren, Alex & Kaitlin Goldin, Matthew & Kelly Goldin, Emily Goldin, Kristin Curran, Kelsey & Joey Dussault, William Curran; great-grandchildren, Cameron Goldin, Carson Goldin, Collin Goldin, Parker Dussault, and Emma-Kate Dussault.




