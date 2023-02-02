X
GOLDHAHN (LEATHERWOOD), Sandy

Sandy Leatherwood Goldhahn, 60, of Fayetteville, Georgia, died of natural causes on January 25, 2023. She was predeceased by her father, William Harold Leatherwood; mother, Stella "Peggy" Leatherwood; and the love of her life, Karl Goldhahn. Sandy was the biggest cheerleader for her daughters, Karla Cwetna (Tom) and Kelly Brooks (DJ); and her six grandchildren: Donald William Brooks (Trey), Eli Goldhahn Brooks, William Karl Cwetna, Alice Elizabeth Cwetna, Kaylee Mae Brooks, Benjamin Thomas Cwetna. Being "Grandma" came so naturally to Sandy. Her grandkids loved spending time with her, being spoiled with attention and treats. She loved her family with every ounce of her soul.

A celebration of the heavenly reunion of Karl and Sandy will be held graveside at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Forest Park, on February 15 at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in honor of Karl and Sandy to Henry County Cancer Services, P.O. Box 3417, McDonough, GA 30253, or Toysfortots.org.

