Golden, Shirley

GOLDEN (MONTREUIL), Shirley Marie



Shirley Marie (nee Montreuil) Golden passed away peacefully on November 14, 2020.



Born in New Orleans, LA. Shirley graduated from Loyola University in 1947 with a degree in Medical Technology. She worked as a medical technologist at Northside hospital for many years and later as a volunteer. Shirley was an avid gardener and loved creating beautiful flower arrangements.



Shirley was the beloved wife of Patrick Edwin Golden who passed in 2009 after 61 years of marriage.



She is survived by her sons Patrick (Patricia), Gary (Anne Marie) four grandchildren; Rene' Jarrett (Matt), Michelle Goldsmith (Drew), Christopher (Susan), Emily Golden and 11 great-grandchildren.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to www.foodforthepoor.org

