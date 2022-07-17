GOLDBERG, Peggy F.



Entered into rest on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, Mrs Peggy Fox Goldberg, 90. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Lt. Joel Hirsch Goldberg, US Air Force; her parents, Louis J. and Byrdie Nett Fox; and her brother, Louis J. Fox III. Peggy was born in Chattanooga, TN. in 1932, grew up in Atlanta, GA and graduated from Bass High. Peggy was a loving mother and doting grandmother known as Gigi to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Survivors include her children, Cathy Goldberg Fishman (Steven) and Joel Hirsch Goldberg II (Livia); grandchildren, Xan Fishman (Kate Cassling), Brittany Fishman Pais (Andrew), Brenna Goldberg Hall (Joshua), and Samantha Goldberg; four great grandchildren, Eliana and Diana Fishman, and Annabelle and Lena Pais; and many wonderful, much loved nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Peggy was a proud business woman and started her own business, First Impressions, which focused on staging houses for real estate sales. She had hundreds of letters thanking her for her impeccable taste, excellent organizational skills, and the speed of getting a sale after she "worked her magic." She loved baseball and was a fan of the Atlanta Braves. She was an active member of Women Business Owners, Inc. and a devoted volunteer for the Shepherd Center in Atlanta. With her musicality, firecracker humor, and discerning sense of style, no one commanded a room like our Gigi. The family would like to thank the Memory Care Staff at The Claiborne at Westlake, the Tiffany Garcia Agency, Trinity Hospice, and Pricilla Davis Assisted Living Home for their loving care. In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions may be made to the Community Foundation of Greater Atlanta in the name of the Joel Hirsch Goldberg Scholarship Fund, 191 Peachtree Street NE, Suite 1000, Atlanta, GA 30303. A private interment will take place at a later date. Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com

