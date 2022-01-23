GOLDBERG, Marc



Marc Goldberg, age 77, of Roswell, GA died on January 21, 2022. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Susan, sons and daughters-in-law, Andrew and Wendi, Adam and Yvonne, and Ethan and Sarah; and seven grandchildren. Marc was born in Hartford, CT and grew up in Boston, MA where he became an Eagle Scout and earned a BA and Law degree from Boston University. He worked in HR for his entire career, including 17 years with GE, Vice President at Skytel, and later moved to Boca Raton, FL where he owned and operated SuMa Partners, LTD, an HR and Labor Relations consulting firm. He had a passion for photography including current events and photographing Vietnam War protests in the 60s. He volunteered in HR for Nonprofits First and was active with the Boca Raton Chamber of Commerce. Graveside service will be held 10:30 AM today, January 23 at Green Lawn Cemetery (Roswell, GA) and viewable via zoom link on Dressler's website at www.dresslerjewishfunerals.com. Rabbi Michael Bernstein will officiate. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation (Georgia chapter). Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, Atlanta 770-451-4999.

