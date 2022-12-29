ajc logo
Gold, Nikolai

Obituaries
GOLD, Nikolai Ethan

Nikolai Ethan Gold, age 23, of Atlanta, GA passed away on February 1, 2022. Nik was a kind and sensitive soul. He was lucky enough in his short life to enjoy family, friends, music, food, style, staying fit and simple comforts. He was engaging and funny. He never met a stranger. He was an old soul who learned the most from the school of life. He taught his friends how to be a better friend, to laugh and to enjoy time with those we love. Nikolai is predeceased by his father, Allan J. Gold. He is survived by his mother, Karen E. Gold; aunt, Susie Strauss; uncle, Chuck Edelberg (Robin Feldman); cousins and dear friends. Memorial donations may be made to the Animal Ark Wildlife Sanctuary in Reno, Nevada at animalark.org or (775) 475-9626. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999. "At the end of the day people won't remember what you said or did, they will remember how you made them feel." Maya Angelou

Funeral Home Information

Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care

3734 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd.

Atlanta, GA

30341

https://dresslerjewishfunerals.com/

