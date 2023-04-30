X

Goines, Emmett

Obituaries
1 hour ago

GOINES, Emmett Franklin

Emmett Franklin Goines passed away April 21, 2023, at the age of 90, in Atlanta. He was born in Gastonia, NC, on December 14, 1932. He lived in Atlanta for 86 years. He graduated high school from Hoke Smith and held a degree from Southern Tech. Emmett was also a 48-year resident of Lake Burton where he restored Chris Crafts and loved spending time with family and friends. Emmett's career as an electrical wire and cable rep lasted 40 plus years and allowed him to travel throughout the southeast. He was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Shirley Waller Goines; his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Leroy Franklin Goines; sister, Sarah Goines Lanier (Sidney); and brother, Henry Goines (Sue). Emmett is survived by sons, Brent Goines (Deborah Keeney), Drew Goines (Shannon), Clay Goines (Leanne); grandson, Taylor Goines; granddaughters, Elizabeth, Lauren, Madelyn, Della Goines; Chad Mardos and Michelle Estrada; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to PRUMC One Lamb Initiative for mental health, 3180 Peachtree Road Atlanta, GA 30305.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Confederate heritage group at Stone Mountain faces protesters again8h ago

Credit: CURTIS BONDS BAKER/NETFLIX

Potential writers strike is already slowing Georgia TV and film production

Credit: Chatham County

‘Gator’ Rivers, Savannah commissioner, basketball legend, dies at 74
8h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Higher ed official: Lt. Gov. Burt Jones doesn’t like Black stuff
18h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Higher ed official: Lt. Gov. Burt Jones doesn’t like Black stuff
18h ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Stetson Bennett’s selection the highlight for Georgia on Saturday at the NFL draft
11h ago
The Latest

Credit: File

DeFoor, Mary Ann
1h ago
Benton, Connie
1h ago
Nugent, Carol
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Chatham County

‘Gator’ Rivers, Savannah commissioner, former Harlem Globetrotter, dies at 74
8h ago
Scented candles. A birthday bash. Here’s how staff spent airport funds
After losing 200 pounds, hiker takes on 2,200-mile Appalachian Trail
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top