GOINES, Emmett Franklin



Emmett Franklin Goines passed away April 21, 2023, at the age of 90, in Atlanta. He was born in Gastonia, NC, on December 14, 1932. He lived in Atlanta for 86 years. He graduated high school from Hoke Smith and held a degree from Southern Tech. Emmett was also a 48-year resident of Lake Burton where he restored Chris Crafts and loved spending time with family and friends. Emmett's career as an electrical wire and cable rep lasted 40 plus years and allowed him to travel throughout the southeast. He was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Shirley Waller Goines; his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Leroy Franklin Goines; sister, Sarah Goines Lanier (Sidney); and brother, Henry Goines (Sue). Emmett is survived by sons, Brent Goines (Deborah Keeney), Drew Goines (Shannon), Clay Goines (Leanne); grandson, Taylor Goines; granddaughters, Elizabeth, Lauren, Madelyn, Della Goines; Chad Mardos and Michelle Estrada; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to PRUMC One Lamb Initiative for mental health, 3180 Peachtree Road Atlanta, GA 30305.

