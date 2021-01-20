GOGGINS, Martha Kate



Martha Kate Hardy Goggins, 91, of Powder Springs, GA, passed away on Saturday, January 16, 2021. A graveside service was held at 2:00 PM on Monday, January 18, 2021 at the Macland Cemetery in Powder Springs, GA. Dr. Doug Thrasher was the officiant. She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Howard Maurice Goggins, and four younger siblings - Hendrick Hardy, Jack Hardy, Robert Hardy, and Joy Hardy Scott, all of Powder Springs. Martha Kate is survived by her daughter, Susan Goggins of Powder Springs; sister and brother of her heart, Jean Hardy (wife of Jack); and James C. Scott (husband of Joy); as well as many beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins.



Martha Kate graduated from McEachern High School in 1946 at the age of 16 and worked for several years at Life Insurance Company of Georgia. She was a member of McEachern Memorial United Methodist Church for more than 75 years and was its church secretary for decades until her retirement. Over the years, many down-on-their-luck strangers stopped at the church looking for help. She treated these folks with dignity and kindness, giving them donated food from the church pantry and often giving them whatever cash she had in her pocketbook. After she retired, she volunteered to help needy people at CAMP (now Sweetwater Mission). In lieu of flowers, donations in Martha Kate's memory may be made to McEachern Memorial United Methodist Church, 4075 Macland Road, Powder Springs, GA, 30127. Arrangements made under the caring guidance of Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home and Crematory Macland Chapel in Powder Springs (770)943-1511 www.mayeswarddobbins.com

