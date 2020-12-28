Goggins, Arzella

X

Celebration of life for Mrs. Arzella English Goggins will be held Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at 12:00 PM at English Family Cemetery, 230 Price Quarters Rd., McDonough, Elder Gary Battle, officiating. She is survived by her husband, Mr. Larry Goggins; two sons, Reginald Goggins and Derrick Goggins (Danita); two daughters, Jamica Goggins and Shondra Goggins; seven grandchildren, two great grandchild, two sisters, a brother and a host of nieces, nephews and extended family. The viewing will be held today from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, chapel of W.D. Lemon & Sons Funeral Home, 300 Griffin St., McDonough, (770) 957-4337. Her service will be live streamed and the link is available at www.wdlemonfuneralhome.com.

