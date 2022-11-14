GOGGIN, James W. "Jim"



James W. Goggin "Jim", age 94, passed away peacefully at his residence, Holbrook Sugar Hill on November 7, 2022, surrounded by his family and wonderful caregivers. He is survived by his wife, Jean Goggin; daughters, Elizabeth (Betsy) Buechner (David, spouse), Patricia Fioretti (Roger Dodd, spouse) and Kathleen Nicholas (Stacy, spouse). He has five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.



Jim had a life full of accomplishments. He was born in Elkhorn, WI to David and Dora Goggin. He lost his Dad early in life and worked hard to help his Mom. After a time in the Navy, he moved to Chicago to work at the Harnishfeger Corporation, beginning a long and illustrious career in the construction equipment business, taking him from Illinois to Florida, Texas and Georgia. One of his first crowning achievements was meeting Jean Ohrwall of Crystal Lake, Illinois. They were happily married in 1954 and celebrated 68 amazing years together.



Jim had a deep love of sports. He was a lifelong Green Bay Packer fan as well as the Miami Dolphins and Oakland Raiders. His many years in Miami supporting the Miami Hurricanes and eventually the Georgia Bulldogs. He rarely missed an Atlanta Braves game during his later years in Atlanta.



Jim was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and friend to so many people. He was able to enjoy them at a recent 94th birthday in his community, Holbrook Sugar Hill. The caregivers made his last months filled with laughter and compassion. While he will be missed, he won't be forgotten.



"Your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure, you are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure".



A celebration of life will be held December 8, 2022 at Holbrook Sugar Hill from 1 - 4 PM.



