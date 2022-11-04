ajc logo
X

Goggans, Rosemary

Obituaries
1 hour ago

GOGGANS (GRIFFIN), Rosemary

Rosemary Griffin Goggans passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. She was in the arms of her beloved and devoted husband of 61 years, Robert Dwight Goggans. Loving mother of Gary Lee Goggans (Tracy), Mark Alan Goggans (Vanessa) and Scott Griffin Goggans.

Grandma Rosie loved being the matriarch, grandmother, and great-grandmother of the Goggans clan. She was adored by her grandchildren, Griffin, Nathan, Jackson, Connor (Jake), Ryan (Jennifer), Mallory, Zachary, Zoe, Quinn, and Lyric; and great-grandson, Liam.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Karen Lynn Goggans; her parents, Regis Francis and Bernice Emma Griffin; her older brothers, Raymond and Regis II; and sister-in-law, Patricia Griffin (Rosie's Thelma to her Louise).

Rosemary was born and raised in Pittsburgh, PA. It was there, while working for Westinghouse, in her early 20s that she met and fell in love with Dwight. They lived in Pittsburgh, St. Louis, and Buffalo, before setting roots in Roswell, GA. While raising their four children, she found her calling as a wedding planner for young couples marrying in the Roswell area.

She loved to play tennis and socialize with her wonderful River Club family. She was a devoted Catholic and a member of St. Andrew Church since it's early beginnings, where she sang in the choir.

Rosemary lived her life with strength, dignity, and unwavering loyalty to her family and friends. For years she and her clan of Golden Girls would gather together weekly. Rosemary's refrigerator was always bountiful and kitchen smelled heavenly. Lively stories and tears of laughter were shared around her dining room table. It is in these beautiful moments and memories that Rosemary's family takes comfort and her generous, beautiful spirit lives on.

A visitation will take place at Roswell Funeral Home, 950 Mansell Road, in Roswell this Friday, November 4, 5-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Andrew Catholic Church on Saturday at 11:30 AM. There will be a private burial.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Roswell Funeral Home

950 Mansell Road

Roswell, GA

30076

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/roswell-ga/roswell-funeral-home/7127?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks

Georgia great Vince Dooley buried in Athens12h ago

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

Alleged gunman denied bond in Gwinnett QuikTrip shooting that killed former coach
7h ago

Credit: Photo courtesy Charlotte Jackson-Johnson

‘Adventurer and wanderer’ Emanuel Biggs died on the streets he embraced
15h ago

Credit: TNS

Weekend Predictions: Victories for Georgia, Falcons
9h ago

Credit: TNS

Weekend Predictions: Victories for Georgia, Falcons
9h ago

Credit: Corey Tatum

Eight questions with Brad Nitz, WSB-TV’s new chief meteorologist
16h ago
The Latest

Chambers, Calvin
Reinhart, Jane
1h ago
Griggs, Ladunna
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Corey Tatum

Eight questions with Brad Nitz, WSB-TV’s new chief meteorologist
16h ago
A need for speed? Georgia election results will come quicker this year
16h ago
Chomp and Stomp, IrishFest and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend
11h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top