Goggans, Rosemary

GOGGANS (GRIFFIN), Rosemary



Rosemary Griffin Goggans passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. She was in the arms of her beloved and devoted husband of 61 years, Robert Dwight Goggans. Loving mother of Gary Lee Goggans (Tracy), Mark Alan Goggans (Vanessa) and Scott Griffin Goggans.



Grandma Rosie loved being the matriarch, grandmother, and great-grandmother of the Goggans clan. She was adored by her grandchildren, Griffin, Nathan, Jackson, Connor (Jake), Ryan (Jennifer), Mallory, Zachary, Zoe, Quinn, and Lyric; and great-grandson, Liam.



She was preceded in death by her daughter, Karen Lynn Goggans; her parents, Regis Francis and Bernice Emma Griffin; her older brothers, Raymond and Regis II; and sister-in-law, Patricia Griffin (Rosie's Thelma to her Louise).



Rosemary was born and raised in Pittsburgh, PA. It was there, while working for Westinghouse, in her early 20s that she met and fell in love with Dwight. They lived in Pittsburgh, St. Louis, and Buffalo, before setting roots in Roswell, GA. While raising their four children, she found her calling as a wedding planner for young couples marrying in the Roswell area.



She loved to play tennis and socialize with her wonderful River Club family. She was a devoted Catholic and a member of St. Andrew Church since it's early beginnings, where she sang in the choir.



Rosemary lived her life with strength, dignity, and unwavering loyalty to her family and friends. For years she and her clan of Golden Girls would gather together weekly. Rosemary's refrigerator was always bountiful and kitchen smelled heavenly. Lively stories and tears of laughter were shared around her dining room table. It is in these beautiful moments and memories that Rosemary's family takes comfort and her generous, beautiful spirit lives on.



A visitation will take place at Roswell Funeral Home, 950 Mansell Road, in Roswell this Friday, November 4, 5-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Andrew Catholic Church on Saturday at 11:30 AM. There will be a private burial.



