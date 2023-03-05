GOFF, Gordon Davis



Gordon Davis Goff, 85, passed away quietly on February 27, 2023 after a short illness.



Gordon was born on November 28, 1937 to Gordon Allen and Mae Davis Goff in Rupert, Idaho. He was of English/Irish descent, and known as Buddy in his youth. After High School graduation, Gordon went on to the University of Idaho, where he studied Bacteriology and was active in ROTC. After graduation, Gordon volunteered to join the U.S. Army, kicking off a 30 year Military Career. He served two tours in Vietnam and was a decorated veteran, both in the U.S. Army and the U.S. Public Health Service. Gordon earned a Master's Degree in MicroBiology from the University of Utah



After retiring in 1991 from the Military and moving to Atlanta, Gordon was employed by the U.S. EPA Region 4 for 13 years, serving in numerous natural disasters in the Southeast U.S. with Hazardous Material recovery. He truly loved public service, both in the Military and with the Federal Government.



In retirement, he enjoyed visiting family, travel, music and fine wine. Gordon lived a long, full and warm life surrounded by his beloved family, his cats, and many friends.



Gordon is predeceased by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Mary Lynne Miller; his four sons, Rick (Denise), Steve (Julie), Dan, and Ben; and their mother, Patsy Goff Mosman; his eight grandchildren, Matt, Anthony, Kevin, Jillian, Jonathan, Jessica, Jennifer and Addison; and two great-grandchildren, Nadine and Hudson. No formal services are planned, as Gordon requested only private remembrances with his family and close friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.



