Goetz, Desiree

2 hours ago

GOETZ, Desiree Ingrid

Desiree Ingrid Goetz passed on September 8, 2022, after a brief illness brought on by the aftereffects of the stroke she suffered in 2019.

She was born on April 29, 1950, in The Hague, Netherlands. She was the second of 5 children born to Freiderich Prudhomme Van Reine and Jacoba Hager.

She came to the United States in 1974 as a hospitality intern at Disney World in Orlando, FL. She relocated to Athens and opened her first flower store in 1980 - Holland Flower Boutique - on Prince Avenue. She then moved her business downtown as Blooms of Holland. After a brief hiatus, she reopened her store as Always Always Flowers on Baxter Street in 1996, taking the name from a quote by French impressionist artist, Claude Monet: "More than anything, I must have flowers, always, always," a sentiment she would embrace throughout her 40 year career as a florist.

She was renowned for her creative and original flower arrangements. She took pride in creating beautiful designs, customized for each individual customer. She was passionate about her art and she won many awards for her work.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her older brother, Fritz. She is survived by her husband, Ted; her sons, Robert (Sonya) Jahn, and Gregory; her daughter, Nicolette; her grandchildren, Mischa and Morgan Jahn; her brothers, Eric, Peter (Peklan), and Ronald Prudhomme Van Reine; and her niece, Rachel.

The family plans a private ceremony at some point in the future. In lieu of flowers, she would have been pleased to know that you made a donation in her memory to a charity of your choice.

Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, WEST, Watkinsville, GA, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Lord & Stephens West Funeral Home

1211 Jimmy Daniel Road

Watkinsville, GA

30677

https://www.lordandstephens.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

