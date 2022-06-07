GOETZ, Betty



Betty Barrett Goetz, age 79 of Cleveland, passed away on Saturday June 4, 2022.



Mrs. Goetz was born in Atlanta Georgia to the late Fay Howard and Vose Barrett. Betty was employed at Emory University as a Radiation Safety Officer. She was a member of Nacoochee United Methodist Church and the Lion's Club. In addition to her parents she was preceded by her husband Charles "Chuck" Goetz.



Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Lisa Steenson (Lance); daughter, Gayle Goetz; stepchildren, Karen Kuhner, Veronica McCutcheon (Chris), Charles D. Goetz Jr.; sister and brother-in-law, Gay Grayson (Nick); grandchildren, Gina Steenson and Joseph Steenson and nieces Julie Cleveland (Chris) and Cathy Thomason (Keith).



The family will receive friends from 2:00-4:00 PM Sunday at the funeral home.



Funeral services are scheduled for 4:00 PM Sunday June 12, 2022 at the Chapel of Barrett Funeral Home. The Rev. Parks Davis will officiate.



A livestream of the service can be found here: https://vimeo.com/event/2185718.



Interment will be on Monday, June 13, 2022 at 11:30 AM at Decatur Cemetery with the Rev. Tom Atkins officiating.



In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association - The Longest Day, PO Box 6804. Hagerstown, MD, 21741-6804 or Nacoochee United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 426, Sautee, GA 30571.



To share a memory or to leave the family a condolence please visit www.barrettfh.com.



Barrett Funeral Home, Cleveland. 706-865-3101.

