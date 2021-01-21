GOEHMANN, Carl Joseph



Carl Joseph Goehmann, age 82 of Suwanee, died January 19, 2021. A Funeral mass will be said 11:30 AM Friday January 22, 2021 at the Catholic Church of St. Monica, with Father Jack Durkin serving as Celebrant. Mr. Goehmann was born in Biddeford, ME. He was retired from John Harland Printing Company.



He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Cheri Goehmann; brothers, Rodney Goehmann (Kathy) of Leesburg, FL and Robert Goehmann of Pembrooke Pines, FL; sisters, Fran Bock (John) of Ocala, FL and Theressa Maiorana of Tamarac, FL; many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Northside Hospital Cancer Institute. The website is give.northside.com. Online condolences may be sent by visiting_http://www.billheadfuneral.com.



The family will receive friends one hour prior to service at the church. Bill Head Funeral Homes and Crematory Duluth Chapel, 770-476-2535.



