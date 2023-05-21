GODSHALL, Harold



Edward "Ed"



1941-2023



Ed Godshall, age 81, passed away peacefully at his Dunwoody home, surrounded by his family, on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. He had an extended illness, battling cancer for the past year. He had a long and successful career in telecommunications in South Carolina and Atlanta.



Harold Edward Godshall was born on July 23, 1941, to Forrest Cyril Godshall and Alice Ragin Godshall in Union, South Carolina, where he attended school and grew up with two siblings. He attended Gardner Webb University for two years before transferring to the University of South Carolina and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree and an MBA in Business Administration. In 1960, Ed and Susan Felder, also from Union, were married, and they had three daughters.



He began his career in telecommunications with Southern Bell in Charleston, Columbia and Orangeburg, South Carolina and then moved to Dunwoody in 1978. He worked for AT&T until he retired in 2007, but continued his career with Combined Health Appeal of America, Marietta FiberNet, American Fiber Systems, and the Blue Ridge Advisory Services.



Ed was an avid, lifelong fan of the South Carolina Gamecocks; he loved watching all the teams, particularly going to football games with Susan where, for many years, they tailgated with friends and family. He enjoyed playing golf with friends at Rivermont Country Club and visiting the beach in Litchfield, South Carolina.



Ed was a perfect gentleman and loved connecting with people, especially over dinner with friends. He was a good storyteller, enjoyed reading stories with Susan from library books, and watching movies.



Ed was a member of the of Dunwoody Rotary Club and served a term as president. He and Susan are members of Peachtree Presbyterian Church. He will be missed by his family and many friends made over so many years.



Ed is survived by Susan Felder Godshall, his wife of 62 years; daughters, Angela Blackmon (Luke), of Summerville, South Carolina, Elizabeth Godshall and Amy Thomas (Mat), of Alpharetta. Six grandchildren: Ryan Blackmon (Maggie), Ali Blackmon (Adam Seith), Joey Barone, Jack Barone, Taylor Thomas, and Will Thomas, also survive him, as do two great-grandchildren: Lucas Blackmon and Madelyn Blackmon. Ed's sister, Rosie Riddle Kolb (Jack) of Beaufort, South Carolina; his sister-in-law, Tommie Godshall Bivens of Knoxville; and a host of nieces and nephews also survive him. He was predeceased by his brother, Forrest Ray Godshall; and his nephew, Clark Alan Godshall.



A Memorial Service will be held at 2 PM, on Thursday, May 25, in the Kellett Chapel at Peachtree Presbyterian Church, 3434 Roswell Rd. NW, Atlanta, GA 30305. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Winship Cancer Institute at Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital, 5665 Peachtree Dunwoody Road, Atlanta GA 30342, or winshipcancer.emory.edu; or Peachtree Presbyterian Church 3434 Roswell Road, NW, Atlanta, GA 30305, or peachtreechurch.com. You may also choose the charity of your choice to honor Ed. Arrangements are being made by H.M. Patterson and Son-Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Road, NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328.



