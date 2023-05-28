GODSEY, Jerry Martin



July 18, 1939 –



February 8, 2023



Jerry Martin Godsey, an internationalist, adventurer, world traveler, dedicated family man, loving husband and father passed away on February 8, 2023 at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital at the age of 83 with his loving wife Anne by his side. He succumbed to complications from a severe fall caused by Lewy Body dementia and Parkinson's disease.



A native Floridian, Jerry was born in Tampa on July 18, 1939 and graduated from Sligh Avenue Junior HS and Hillsborough HS. He was a "double gator," receiving both his BS (1961) and MBA (1967) degrees from the University of Florida, the first member of his family to attend college. Jerry also served in the Coast Guard and Coast Guard Reserves. Upon graduation with his MBA, he joined the Coca-Cola Company in Atlanta.



Jerry's 29-year international adventure began when he transferred to the International Division of Coca-Cola and was posted to San Juan, Puerto Rico as Area Manager. Although living in a Latin culture was new and exciting, further adventure awaited two years later when Jerry transferred to Tokyo, Japan, a transformative move that began his love affair with Asia. During seven years in Japan, Jerry held positions as Distribution Manager, Brand Fanta Manager, Sales Promotion Manager, and Assistant Marketing Services Manager. While in Japan, Jerry developed a passion for original, signed, limited edition contemporary prints, and amassed a serious collection of nearly 400 prints by 75 different artists. This collection is listed in Who's Who in American Art, and will reside at the Harn Museum of Art at the University of Florida. In 1977, Jerry transferred back to Atlanta as Corporate Sales Promotion Manager.



The lure of Asia remained strong and in 1983, Jerry accepted a position as the Regional Marketing Manager of Southeast Asia for Atari, based in Singapore. After the sale of Atari, Jerry accepted a position as Marketing Consultant for P.T. Tempo, a Jakarta-based Indonesian company that markets and distributes Revlon cosmetics. In 1987, Jerry's career came full circle when he accepted the position of General Manager of the Coca-Cola Bottling Co. in Macau. Jerry's career spanned 31 years within the Coca-Cola system.



A highlight of Jerry's tenure in Macau was serving as VIP escort for the foreign minister of Poland during the official ceremonies when Macau reverted to China in 1999. After 15 years in Macau, and 27 years in Asia, Jerry retired in 2002 and returned to Atlanta.



Jerry was a man of many interests and talents. While living in Macau, he was President of the Rotary Club of Macau and a Paul Harris Fellow, Vice President of the SKAL Club, Vice President of the Wine Society of Macau, President of the Hong Kong Backgammon Club for nine years, Founder of the Asian Backgammon Championship tournaments, and active member of the Macau Golf and Country Club. In Atlanta he was President of the Northside Backgammon Club for nine years, and enjoyed playing golf with fellow seniors. He was an active long-time member of the International Club of Atlanta, and enjoyed the Rambles organized by the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation. Travel was another passion that led him to visit 125 countries on all continents except Antarctica.



Jerry is survived by Anne, his loving wife of 56 years; daughter, Katheen Trainor (Patrick); brother, Dick Godsey (Norma); sister-in-law, Sandra Godsey; nieces, Donna Godsey, Cheryl Godsey, and Tammi Cartwright (Rich); and nephews, Dale McInturff and Todd Flora (Diane). He was predeceased by his daughter, Kimberly Lynn; parents, W.B and Sarah Godsey; brother, James Godsey; and sisters, Ruby Jellico, Juanita Kurz, and Shirley Catapano.



Jerry will be interred during a family gathering at Arlington Memorial Park in Sandy Springs on May 27, followed by a private Celebration of Life with family and friends on May 28. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Harn Museum of Art or the Machen Florida Opportunity Scholars Endowment at the University of Florida. Please make checks payable to the UF Foundation and include "In Memory of Jerry Godsey," and indicate either "Harn Museum" or "MFOSE". Mail to UF Foundation, Inc. PO Box 14425, Gainesville, FL 32604.



