GODFREY, Beverly



Beverly J. Godfrey, age 84, of East Point, GA entered into rest. Her internship at Southern Bell (Bell South) in 1971 led to a career that flourished; retiring in 2011. In 1959 she met her husband, Eugene Godfrey, while attending a civil rights rally on the historical Auburn Avenue in Atlanta. They were married in 1963 until his passing in 2020. Beverly Godfrey was an only child; she leaves behind to cherish her memories a host of family and friends. Celebration of Life Wednesday, July 28, 2021, 1 PM in our Cascade Chapel. Interment Friday, July 30, 2021 at 1:30 PM at Georgia National Cemetery to be laid to rest with her husband. Viewing Tuesday 1 PM - 6 PM at Murray Brothers, (404) 349-3000, mbfh.com.



