Goddard, Jack

2 hours ago

GODDARD, Jack Burton

Jack Burton Goddard, age 89, Debary, Florida, passed away Tuesday, October 4, 2022. He was born in Atlanta, Georgia on December 24, 1932 and lived here until 2017.

Jack was a graduate of West Fulton High School, Class of 1951 and after graduating, was immediately employed at Southern Bell Telephone & Telegraph Co.

He entered the U.S. Army Signal Corps, May 1953–May 1955, for further training as a cable splicer and continued to work for Southern Bell/Bell South for 47 years, an accomplishment he was so proud of.

In 1944, when Jack was 12 years old, he attended Fortified Hills Baptist Church in Atlanta. He trusted Christ as his Savior during their Winter Revival, led by Evangelist C.C. Buckalew and was baptized by his pastor, J.C. Daniels during that revival meeting. He eventually taught a boy's Sunday school class.

Fourteen years later, his Sunday School teacher introduced him to Mary Ellen Kodatt and three months later, on February 14, 1958, that same pastor, J.C. Daniels, officiated their wedding. Jack and Mary Ellen were married for 59 years.

He was a member of Forrest Hills Baptist Church for 49 years and served faithfully in their bus ministry for 18 years helping bring children to church so they could learn about Jesus.

He is survived by his daughter, Kathryn Goddard Taylor and husband Randy of DeBary, Florida; granddaughter, Sarah Taylor Grant and husband Dan, of Baltimore, Maryland; granddaughter, Megan Taylor Anderson and husband Jeremy, of DeBary, Florida; grandson, Seth Burton Taylor of DeBary, Florida; and six great-grandchildren, Curtis, Cameron, Cathryn and Caroline Grant and Trent and Madison Anderson.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ellen Kodatt Goddard; daughter, Amy Janine Goddard; brothers, Joel Goddard and Jimmy Goddard; and his parents, Joel Bynum Goddard and Lorien Underwood Goddard.

A funeral service will be held in the sanctuary of Forest Hills at Mountain View Baptist Church, 2849 Mountain View Rd, Snellville, GA 30078 on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at 2:00 PM. The family will receive friends one hour prior. Jack will be laid to rest next to his beloved wife at Arlington Memorial Park immediately following the service.




