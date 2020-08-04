GODBY, Charles Edward Charles Edward "Chuck" Godby was born December 20, 1955, the son of Joyce and Ervin Godby of Hapeville, GA. He died on July 7, 2020 after suffering most of his life with a number of illnesses. Chuck is survived by two brothers, Jerry and Tim Godby, Jerry's wife, Patrice, and their sons, Evin and Ron Godby. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, services will be held at the Sawnee View Gardens Mausoleum, 1980 Dahlonega Hwy., Cumming, GA 30040 on Wednesday, August 5, at 1:00 PM. Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, 210 Ingram Ave., Cumming, GA 30040 is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.



