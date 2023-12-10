GLUSMAN, Fred



Fred Glusman, 91, of Atlanta, Georgia, died on December 8, 2023. He was born in Mannheim, Germany to Anna and Bernard Glusman, and immigrated to the United States in 1937. He is survived by his wife, Gloria; his brother and sister-in-law, Marvin and Jane Glusman of Sarasota, FL; and sister-in-law, Bonnie Weiner; children, Rabbi Brian (Laurie) Glusman, Alison Rosengarten, and Danny (Florie) Glusman; and nine grandchildren.



Fred and Gloria were married for 63 years and raised their family in Atlanta. He was an active and beloved member of the Jewish community. Fred lived in Nashville as a youngster where his father served as Cantor of the West End Synagogue. Following his graduation from Vanderbilt University, Fred served in the US Army at Fort Richardson in Alaska. He was appointed acting chaplain, and he remained an active participant in the local Jewish War Veterans organization.



Fred met his wife, Gloria Tunkle, in Huntsville Alabama, where they became founding members of Congregation Etz Chayim. He served as lay rabbi and was the state president of B'nai Brith. Following a move to Atlanta, Fred became the Executive Director of Congregation Beth Jacob, a position he held for 26 years. Upon his retirement, Fred continued to volunteer for many years and worked at Berman Commons Assisted Living and Memory Care in Dunwoody as chaplain, teacher, kashruth supervisor, and community liaison.



Fred was a kind, enthusiastic, gentle, and giving man who always maintained a positive and youthful spirit. He was a true mensch, always willing to help anyone in need. Fred had a great sense of humor and made friends with everyone he met. He was well-regarded throughout the Atlanta community. Fred was cherished by his family, friends, and all who knew him.



Graveside services will be held 11:30 AM, Sunday December 10 at Crest Lawn Memorial Park. Contributions in honor of Fred's life may be made to Congregation Beth Jacob, a Jewish school, or a charity of your choice. Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999



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