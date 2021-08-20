GLOYD, Barbara Lee (Babs)



87 years old, passed away Tuesday, August 17. She was born and raised in Atlanta, Georgia. She was the third of seven siblings born to Gynethel and Jack Lee. She married Harold Gloyd and they had five sons. She was later married to Joel Nisoff.



She graduated from O'Keefe High School in Atlanta, Georgia and retired from Fulton County Court House, Atlanta, Georgia. She worked at the American Legion, Post 160, Smyrna, Georgia as an accountant for many years and was a member of the Auxiliary.



Barbara loved her family! She enjoyed cheering for her sons as they played ball in Smyrna. She was team mom for many of their sports teams at Smyrna Athletic Association and later at Campbell High School in Smyrna.



She and Harold enjoyed square dancing with the Smyrna Squares. With family being her first love, her second love was cooking. She thoroughly enjoyed looking at recipe books and watching cooking shows. She always offered whatever she cooked to friends and family who visited.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold; sons Mark and Michael; granddaughters Stephanie Gloyd and Ashlye Gloyd; Siblings: Jackie Lee, Vera Lee McFall and Thomas Lee. She was also preceded in death by husband Joel Nisoff.



She is survived by sons, Mitchell Gloyd (Roseann), Brett Gloyd (Sebrina), Bart Gloyd (Sherri), and daughter-in-law Annette Gloyd of Dallas, Georgia. Grandchildren: Sergeant Michael Gloyd, Cara Gloyd, Travis Rollins, Joey Gloyd, Arlye Gloyd Clack, Brett Gloyd Jr., Alisha Gloyd Everett, Bradley Gloyd, Bart Gloyd, Jr, Amber Gloyd Bowles as well as numerous great grandchildren. She is also survived by sisters Frances Lee Kunce, Elizabeth Lee Cochran and Nancy Lee Wallace of Smyrna, Georgia along with many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Cancer Society in Barbara's memory.



