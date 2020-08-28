GLOVER, William Bruce Age 68, of Mableton, passed August 26, 2020. Arrangements by F.L. Sims Funeral Home, Smyrna, GA.
Funeral Home Information
F. L. Sims Funeral Home - Smyrna
2201 S Cobb Drive SE
Smyrna, GA
30080
