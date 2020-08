GLOVER, III, Thomas Rucker Thomas Rucker Glover, III, age 60, passed on August 5, 2020. Celebration of Life will be on Thursday, August 13, 2020, Meadows Mortuary Chapel, 419 Flat Shoals Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30316. Visitation, Wednesday, August 12, 4 PM - 8 PM. Meadows Mortuary, Inc., 419 Flat Shoals Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30316, 404-522-7478.