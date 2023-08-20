GLOVER, Jr., John Gary



John Gary Glover Jr., age 93, passed away peacefully on July 10, 2023. He was born on July 14, 1929 in Columbia, SC. to the late John and Ethel O'Keefe Glover. John was raised in Sharon, GA. He served in the U.S. Army in World War II where he was part of the occupying forces in Japan. After his military service, he returned home and attained a business degree at the University of Georgia Atlanta Division. He was married in 1949 to the former Louise Cobb of Thomson, GA. They were married for 63 years until her death in 2013.



John was a devoted husband and father who had a strong sense of family and was a true Southern gentleman. John and Louise moved to Morrow, GA, in 1962 where they raised their four children. They were part of a group of Catholic families instrumental in bringing the first Catholic Church to Clayton County, St. Philip Benezi. John was a lifelong member of the Knights of Columbus and the St. Vincent de Paul Society.



John was involved in local politics and was an original member of the MARTA Board of Directors representing Clayton County. He was the longest serving board member when he retired after moving to McDonough in 2000. For over 50 years, John had a successful career in transportation specializing in LTL and refrigerated trucking. He opened the doors for numerous companies to come and operate in the southeast region. After retiring, his expertise was sought after and valued by many.



John is survived by his children, Gary (Jenny) Glover of Ormond Beach, FL, Jeannie (Don) Allen of Alpharetta, GA, Phillip Glover of Memphis, TN, and Renee D'Elia of McDonough, GA, grandsons Matthew Allen of Athens, GA, Scott (Michelle) Allen of Decatur, GA, and Travis D'Elia of Stockbridge, GA, and great grandchildren, Sarah Beth and Jacob Allen of Decatur GA.



A funeral mass will be held at The Church of the Purification of the Blessed Mary in Sharon, GA on November 24, 2023.



