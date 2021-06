GLOVER, Dr., Ioma



Kendall



Homegoing Services for Dr. Ioma Kendall Glover will be on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, 1:00 PM in Elizabeth's Chapel of Alfonso Dawson Mortuary. 404-691-3810. Viewing will be held TODAY, June 15, 2021 from 1:00 PM until 7:00 PM.