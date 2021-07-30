Glover, Dorrise

ajc logo
GLOVER, Jr., Dorrise Walter

Graveside Service, Celebrating the Life of Mr. Dorrise Walter Glover Jr., age 83, of Atlanta, GA will be Saturday, July 31, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Greenwood Cemetery 1173 Cascade Circle SW Atlanta, GA 30311. Deacon John Wyatt III, officiating. He leaves to cherish his memory daughter Mrs. Monica Glover Mngerem; son-in-law Mr. Henry Mngerem; granddaughters Sewuese and Dooshima Mngerem, and grandson Imoter Mngerem. A viewing will be today from 2:00 PM-6:00 PM at Willie A. Watkins Historic West End (404)-758-1731.




