Glover, Dorrise

GLOVER, Jr., Dorrise Walter



Graveside Service, Celebrating the Life of Mr. Dorrise Walter Glover Jr., age 83, of Atlanta, GA will be Saturday, July 31, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Greenwood Cemetery 1173 Cascade Circle SW Atlanta, GA 30311. Deacon John Wyatt III, officiating. He leaves to cherish his memory daughter Mrs. Monica Glover Mngerem; son-in-law Mr. Henry Mngerem; granddaughters Sewuese and Dooshima Mngerem, and grandson Imoter Mngerem. A viewing will be today from 2:00 PM-6:00 PM at Willie A. Watkins Historic West End (404)-758-1731.



