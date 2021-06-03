GLOVER, Bobby



Bobby Glover of Stockbridge, GA, transitioned to his home in Heaven surrounded by his family on June 2, 2021. He was born in Phoenix City, AL on February 22, 1937. Bobby graduated from Murphy High School in 1956 and during those years met the love of his life, Carol (McDaniel) Glover and they married in 1957. Bobby was a longtime member of Mt. Carmel Christian Church in Dekalb County and in his later years, attended Stockbridge Christian Church. He also worked over 40 years with the Local Sheet Metal Workers union, where he was a friend to many and example to all. Bobby was preceded in death by his parents, Juanita and R.V Glover and brothers, Steve and Buddy. He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Carole Glover; sister, Janice Maddox of Macon, GA; son, Mark (Terri) Glover of Acworth, GA; daughters Kim (Mike) Hopkins of McDonough, GA and Lisa (Dean) Heitkamp of Cincinnati, OH; 8 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held from 6-8PM on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at Horis A. Ward Funeral Home, 376 Fairview Rd, Stockbridge, GA with Funeral Services held on Friday, June 4, 2021 at 1PM. Interment will follow in Fairview Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First Christian Church of Stockbridge.



