In Loving Memory Of



Dr Gloria S. Bolds



February 5, 1933 -



April 12, 2020



Acknowledgement and 2nd Anniversary in Eternity







Seems like yesterday that God wrapped you in his Loving Arms and relieved you from YourPain on this Earth. We feel sorrow because You left us too Soon. You will always be in our Hearts. I Love You and so do Gary, Roy, Valencia and Janice.



Until we meet again.





Keep Resting My Love, Clyde