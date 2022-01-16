GLENN, Lyn



Lyn Olliff Glenn, 79, died on January 13, 2022, after watching her beloved Georgia Bulldogs become National Champions as well as cheering on her hometown team, The Atlanta Braves, as they clinched the World Series. We surmise the joy was too much for her loving heart, and it stopped beating.



Lyn, also known as Lulu to her siblings and Yaya to her grandchildren, was born in Griffin, GA, on October 21, 1942. She lived in Buckhead from 1964 until her demise.



A member of the Griffin High School class of 1960, Lyn was crowned Miss Spalding County, and then studied at the University of Georgia, where she was a sister of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority.



Her primary and most beloved "job" was being a mother to her three daughters, and then a devoted grandmother to her eight grandchildren. When her girls started school, Lyn worked as an art teacher at The Cathedral of St. Philip's pre-school. She also co-started several small businesses out of her home, including a balloon decorating business with lifelong friend Sarah McDaniel, and a summer camp for preschool-aged children. Additionally, she volunteered to help care for premature babies at Grady Hospital.



Lyn was a long-time member of Mimosa Garden Club and Atlanta Junior League, and, for many years, planted extensive vegetable gardens at her home. She was a member at St. Luke's Episcopal Church.



She is survived by her daughters—Anne Fitten Glenn of Asheville, NC, Saunders Glenn Bohan (Tommy) of Virginia Beach, VA, and Amanda Glenn Brady of Atlanta; eight grandchildren—Annabelle and Cador Jones of Asheville, Lilly, Sarah and Carolyn Bohan of Virginia Beach, and Glenn, Anne Alston, and Robert Brady of Atlanta; two sisters and a brother—Sally White (Huel) of Columbus, GA, Dr. Ben Olliff Jr. (Alice) of Jacksonville, FL, and Beth Walker (Jimmy) of Alcoa, TN; and many nieces, nephews, and godchildren.



She was predeceased by the father of her children, Robert James Glenn, and by her mother Sarah Saunders Olliff and her father Benjamin Cates Olliff.



A celebration of life is being planned for a future date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the charity of your choice.



