Glenn, Lizzie

GLENN (JONES), Lizzie Kate



Lizzie Kate Jones Glenn, Age 92 of Atlanta, Georgia formerly of the Peoplestown Community passed away on December 1, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be TUESDAY December 8, 2020 at 11:00 am also at Beulah Baptist Church. Interment December 8, at Lincoln Cemetery, 2275 Joseph E. Boone Blvd. NW, Atlanta, GA.



She leaves to cherish her lasting legacy and beautiful memories daughter Tammie G. Russell (Anthony Brooks); granddaughter Zipporah Taylor (Rev. Alonzo B. Taylor); grandson Michael Jamie Russell; great-grandsons John Samuel Taylor, Micah Emmanuel Taylor and Timothy Gabriel Taylor; brother Bobby Jones; nieces Tanya Brown (Donald Brown), Celesa Ramsey, Phyllis Cook, Brenda Turner, Blanche Lavender, Joanne Walker, Elizabeth Reddings and Amelia Noland; nephews Robert Noland, Jr. and Scottie Walker (Carolyn Walker); God-daughter Ivy Segar. Special friends Mable Waldon and Ruby Anderson. She also leaves a host of cousins and friends.

