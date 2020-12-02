X

Glenn, Lizzie

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

GLENN, Lizzie Kate

Age 92, of Atlanta, passed away Dec. 1, 2020. Services entrusted to Elliott Parham Mortuary, Carrollton, GA.

Funeral Home Information

Elliott Parham Mortuary

142 W Center St

Carrollton, GA

30117

