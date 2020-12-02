GLENN, Lizzie Kate
Age 92, of Atlanta, passed away Dec. 1, 2020. Services entrusted to Elliott Parham Mortuary, Carrollton, GA.
Funeral Home Information
Elliott Parham Mortuary
142 W Center St
Carrollton, GA
30117
