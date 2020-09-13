GLENN, Donald Age 69, of Riverdale, passed September 10, 2020. Service pending. Anthony L. Watkins Funeral Home, Jonesboro, GA.
Funeral Home Information
Watkins Funeral Home Jonesboro
163 North Ave
Jonesboro, GA
30236
