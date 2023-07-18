Glenkey, John-Paul

Obituaries
X

GLENKEY, John-Paul

John-Paul Glenkey, of Decatur, age 70. Son of Paul and Dolores Sobiecki Glenkey; brother of Holly (Bill) Horton of Longwood, FL. Most eminently devoted to Tom Milham. John-Paul was Campus Supervisor, Druid Hills High School, retired 1994. A Celebration of Life will be at The Shrine of The Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 48 Martin Luther King Dr. SW, Atlanta, GA 30303, on Saturday, July 22, at 2:00 PM. Donations to American Cancer Society.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Georgia’s top court rejects Trump’s bid to quash grand jury report8h ago

Credit: Ben Hendren

Devastated families mourn lives lost, seek answers after Henry mass shooting
11h ago

17-year-old suffers multiple gunshot wounds in Southlake Mall shooting
6h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Stockholders vote to split off Braves from Liberty Media
13h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Stockholders vote to split off Braves from Liberty Media
13h ago

Credit: U.S. Department of Justice

Douglas County man accused of assaulting police in Jan. 6 riot
11h ago
The Latest

Credit: File

clark, Sylvester
2h ago
Carey, Daniel
2h ago
Harbin, Hank
2h ago
Featured

Credit: Ben Gray

Celebration of life fit for a King: Homegoing service for Christine King Farris (Photos)
7-time lottery winner shares tips for winning Powerball
Hartsfield-Jackson No. 1 in nation for guns caught in first half of year
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top