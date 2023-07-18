GLENKEY, John-Paul



John-Paul Glenkey, of Decatur, age 70. Son of Paul and Dolores Sobiecki Glenkey; brother of Holly (Bill) Horton of Longwood, FL. Most eminently devoted to Tom Milham. John-Paul was Campus Supervisor, Druid Hills High School, retired 1994. A Celebration of Life will be at The Shrine of The Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 48 Martin Luther King Dr. SW, Atlanta, GA 30303, on Saturday, July 22, at 2:00 PM. Donations to American Cancer Society.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com