Gleiter, Linda

GLEITER (DICKERSON), Linda Haynie



Linda Dickerson Haynie Gleiter passed away from this earth on December 10, 2020 surrounded by family in Apex, NC. She was the oldest of four siblings. Linda was born on April 14, 1949 in Tahlequah, OK. After her family relocated to Monticello, FL in 1963 she went on to attend the University of Florida and earned a degree in Business. While at UF she met Doug Haynie and in 1972 the couple wed and moved to CA where Doug was stationed in the Air Force. In 1975 Linda and Doug moved to the San Francisco area and welcomed a son (1977) and daughter (1980) to their family. Linda was actively involved with her church, gardening (prize winning roses) and her children's lives. She treasured the family's dogs, vacations with the family (Hawaii was always a favorite) and her friends.



In 1995 Linda and Doug amicably divorced and a new chapter began for her. She immersed herself in fellowship with friends, bible study, travel (most notably an annual trip to Tuscany) and volunteerism. She worked tirelessly as a Guardian for foster children and was always there for her children as they went off to college. In 2008 she decided to return to the south when her daughter made a move to the Alpharetta area. Linda thrived in Alpharetta, getting involved with North Point Community Church and various charities, including the training of service dogs. In 2013 she married Howard Gleiter whom she met through her church. They spent the following years travelling globally and enjoying each other's families. Linda cherished her granddaughters who were born in 2013 and 2014 and spent endless hours with them at her daughter's home in Apex, NC. In recent years she spent a portion of her winter's in Costa Rica with Howard and their dog and felt very blessed to have her kids so close geographically.



Linda suffered a traumatic brain injury after several falls in July of 2020 and never recovered from her injuries. She will be sorely missed for her charm, positivity, faith, intelligence, kindness and generosity. She was the glue that held her family together.



Linda was preceded in death by her parents Phoebe Davis Dickerson and Alvin L. Dickerson and her youngest sister Jo Ann Dickerson. She is survived by her two children: Drew Haynie of Alpharetta, GA and Brooke Haynie Cook (husband Grason Cook and daughters Savannah and Aubrey). Linda is also survived by her husband Howard Gleiter of Alpharetta, GA and his children and grandchildren. She is survived by two siblings: Tom Dickerson (wife Jean and sons Ted and Ben) of Norcross, GA and Jane Dickerson Richbourg (husband Tom and children Mary Beth, Phoebe, Abby and Ben) of Maitland, FL. She is also survived by her California surrogate mom and dear friend Mary Smith of Vancouver, BC.



Two memorial services will be held for Linda. The first will take place in Alpharetta, GA at Northpoint Community Church on February 4, 2021. The second will take place in Atherton, CA at the Menlo Circus Club on March 5, 2021.

