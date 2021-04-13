GLEATON, William Henry



William Henry Gleaton, born November 26, 1946, of Atlanta, Georgia, departed this life on April 4, 2021, after an extended illness. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Glenn Gleaton, Sr and Mattie Gleaton. He is survived by his brother, Glenn Gleaton II, sister, Glenda Gleaton, and three nieces, Glenise, Gerelle and Gaila Gleaton. William attended Price High School and Michigan State University. He worked in the educational sector for many years. William served in the United States Army. He loved his family and was a likable person. He will be missed by many family members and friends. The viewing will be held on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, from 1-6 PM at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel at 1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW. The military interment will be held at Georgia National Cemetary at 1:30 PM on April 15, 2021, at 2000 Cobb Pkwy in Marietta, GA. 30060.

