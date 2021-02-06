Gleaton, Thomas

GLEATON, Jr., Thomas James "Buddy"



Thomas J. "Buddy" Gleaton Jr. passed away at the age of 84 on February 2, 2021 due to complications from a stroke. He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Sr. and Lucille Bridges Gleaton, and by his sisters Vesta, Mary, Nena, and Joan. He is survived by his wife, Anne Tidmore Gleaton; his sister Theresa Turner; children Lynn Larson (Brad), Camille Oliver (Clayton), Virginia Gleaton, and Thomas "Jay" Gleaton III (Stefanie); and grandchildren Josh, Savannah, Ben, and Sam Larson.



Buddy was born in a log cabin near Seale, Alabama on July 31, 1936. His sisters called him their "little buddy" and the name stuck. His education progressed from humble beginnings in Seale with a high school graduating class of eight, to attending the University of Alabama, to earning a doctorate from the University of Southern Mississippi.



His professional journey began as a teacher and a coach of several sports, including football, basketball, swimming, diving, and gymnastics. In Atlanta, while teaching at Georgia State University, he co-founded the Parents' Resource Institute for Drug Education to help parents address the growing problem of youth substance abuse. His greatest professional accomplishment, PRIDE, became known worldwide for its work. PRIDE's annual conference was attended by tens of thousands, drawing dignitaries such as Nancy Reagan and other First Ladies from around the world.



In his leisure time, Buddy enjoyed fishing, swimming, and gardening. He liked nothing better than gifting home-grown tomatoes to friends and family. He had a remarkable gift for connecting with people and could almost always find something in common with anyone he met. He was particularly popular with the ladies, perhaps due to the influence of growing up with five sisters. In his last days, he charmed an entire floor of nurses at Emory St. Joseph's Hospital.



The family plans to have a celebration of life when it is safe to gather together. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations in Buddy's memory be made to your local community food bank.

