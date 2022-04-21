ajc logo
Glaze, Thomas

GLAZE, Jr., Thomas L.

Thomas L. Glaze, Jr., age 94, of Atlanta died peacefully on Easter Sunday, April 17, 2022. He retired as a Merchandize Manager for Sears. Mr. Glaze is predeceased by his wife of 50 years, Margaret Ann (nee Davis). He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Thomas L. Glaze, III and Susan (nee Julier) and their daughter Lauren of Keller, Texas; daughter and son-in-law, Karen and Andrew G. Drexler and their sons Brian and Matthew of Atlanta. Funeral services will be held Friday, April 22, 2022 at noon at Embry Hills United Methodist Church, Rev. Jordan Thrasher officiating. Interment Floral Hills Memory Garden. The family will also receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 PM on April 21st at H. M. Patterson & Sons- Oglethorpe Hill.




