GLAZE, Joyce S.



Joyce S. Glaze of Peachtree Corners, GA died February 22, 2021. She was born in Atlanta on September 22, 1939. Joyce worked for DeKalb County Schools for 30 years as a bus driver and supervisor. A funeral service will be held Friday, February 26, 2021 at 1:00 PM at the Peachtree Corners Chapel of Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory. Burial will follow the service at North Atlanta Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Thursday, February 26, 2021 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the funeral home.



Joyce is survived by her husband, Ralph Glaze; daughter, Susan Myers (Steve) of Sugar Hill; grandchildren, Angela Maroney Armas (Eduardo) of Marietta, Christopher Myers (Tiffany) of Gainesville, and Sarah Myers of Sugar Hill; many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son, Keith Maroney; her parents, Mildred and Kaiser Smith; brother Garland Smith; sister Becky Smith. Online condolences may be made at www.crowellbrothers.com. Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brother's Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Blvd., Peachtree Corners, GA. (770) 448-5757.

