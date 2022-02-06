GLAZE, Eleanor "Janie"(Holland)



Eleanor Jane "Janie" (Holland) Glaze, of Covington, passed away Monday, January 31, 2022 at Piedmont Newton Hospital. She was 90 years of age. Janie was born in Pendergrass, GA to the late Lloyd Russell Holland and Rosie Rae (Elrod) Stephens. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Ray Hansel League, and her brothers, Arnold "Buck" Holland and Silvie M. Holland. Janie known to many as "Momma", "Maw-Maw", "Granny", or "Knock Knock Maw-Maw". She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend to many. Janie was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Conyers. She was an avid reader and Janie enjoyed flower gardening, sewing, hand stitching, watching the Price Is Right, and bird watching. She loved the times she spent going to Florida. Janie was a very hard worker. She loved meeting people and had a true servants' heart, which served her well at the restaurants she worked in. She met and served many customers over the years at her time spent working at Rio Vista, Stalvey's, Country Kettle, Pazzanos in Conyers, Neeley's and Fieldstone Golfcourse. Janie made a big impact on her family, was dearly loved and will be truly missed. Her survivors include her daughters and son-in-law, Nancy "Gail" Hammonds (David) of Newborn, GA, Iris Cronan of Covington, GA; son, Brian K. Glaze of Covington, GA; grandchildren and their spouses, Scott Walker (Kelli), Brandon Walker, Kristi Bellamy (Claud), Andie Jordan (Mike), Crista League, Rachel Cronan, Georgia Glaze and Mallory Glaze; great-grandchildren and their spouses, Krystle Futral (Shane), Code Walker (Shelby), Nicole Franze, Dalton Walker (Michaela), Aubree Walker (Nick), McKenzie Walker, Mercy Stitt, Luke Stitt, Rylan Sewell; great-great-grandchildren, Bradley Futral, Kadience Futral, Kynleigh Futral and Layla Timoll. The family will be having a Celebration of Life at a later date. Condolences may be sent to www.wheelerfuneralhome.com.

