GLASS, Alice



Mrs. Alice Stalls Glass of Conley, GA and the Summerhill Community passed on February 11, 2021. Funeral will be held on Friday, February 19 at 11:00 AM. Graveside Services at South-View Cemetery.



Alice was born on February 12, 1958 to the late Benjamin Kennedy and Alice Esther Stalls. As a youth, she was an active player on both her high school's varsity softball and basketball teams where they won the Regional Championship Titles in both sports. Alice graduated in the top 10% of her class at Smith High School class of 1976. Alice married the love of her life Christopher Glass and gave birth to beautiful daughters Melissa and Christie. They have resided in Conley, Georgia for over 35 years.



Alice worked for the City of Atlanta Parks and Recreation where she retired after 30 years of service in 2008. Alice has always had a love for children, Senior Citizens and their well-being. While working at Brownwood Recreation Center Alice helped with forming the Atlanta Teen Club and the Sassy Seniors of Atlanta social club. The youth and seniors travel to many historic sites within the United States and Canada. Alice was so devoted to her grandchildren that she became an active member of the Grandparent's Club at Cedar Grove Elementary and Middle Schools.



Alice was a member of Welcome Friend Baptist Church in Ellenwood, Georgia. Alice will be missed by those who loved her and knew her. She leaves to cherish her loving memory her husband Christopher Glass, daughters Melissa and Christie, grandchildren Mikayla, Michael and Christina, sisters, brothers, mother-in-law, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, a best friend, nieces, nephews, and a host of relatives and friends. Viewing will be held Thursday, February 18, 2021 in the chapel at Pollard from 11 AM – 8 PM. Pollard and Moore Funeral Home, Inc., 827 Pollard Blvd., SW, Atlanta, GA 30315, 404-688-7073.

