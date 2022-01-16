GLAMORE, Otis Alfred



Age 74, of Atlanta, passed peacefully in his home Thursday, January 12, surrounded by close friends. He was a resident of Atlanta for 49 years, a city he dearly loved. He was born in Smithtown, Long Island and grew up in Newport News, VA where he graduated from Newport News High School. Otis was a graduate architect from the Virginia Tech University's School of Architecture. In Atlanta, he was co-founder of Peachtree Business Products Inc., which relocated to Marietta several decades later. He is survived by his two closest friends, Robert W. Baggett and Eric J. Wharton. He was predeceased by his parents, Nora Lee Cowles and Otis Glamore, Sr., both of Virginia. Otis was a cat-lover, and his cats Beaux and Betty also survive him. Special thanks to his devoted caregiver Dana Bingham. Private graveside services were held in Arlington Memorial Park, Sandy Springs. Arrangements by A.S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home.

