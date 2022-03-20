Gladden, Joseph

GLADDEN, Jr., Joseph Rhea



It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Joseph Rhea Gladden, Jr. on March 15, 2022 at the age of 79 at Piedmont Hospital in Atlanta, GA. Joe was predeceased by his parents, Dr. Joseph R. Gladden, Sr. and Mrs. Frances Baker Gladden, and his grandson, Spencer Gladden. He is survived by his wife Sarah Bynum Gladden, their children, Josh Gladden (Nicole) and Elizabeth Kehoe (Michael), and their grandchildren, Chase, Camille, and Josephine Gladden, Finn and Henry Kehoe, and his brothers John and Bill Gladden.



Joe was born on October 5, 1942 in Atlanta and grew up in West Point, GA. He returned to Atlanta to attend Emory University from which he received his Bachelor's degree and, more importantly, met the love of his life, Sally, then a student at Agnes Scott College. Joe and Sally married in 1965 and happily resided in Charlottesville, VA where Joe attended the University of Virginia School of Law and served as managing editor of the Virginia Law Review.



Joe began his legal career as a law clerk for Judge John Godbold, who served on the U.S. Court of Appeals, Fifth Circuit, in Montgomery, AL. Joe would return to Atlanta again to join the law firm of King & Spalding where he practiced for a number of years and become a partner. After 17 successful years with King & Spalding, Joe joined The Coca-Cola Company in 1985 and retired as Executive Vice President and General Counsel in 2001. During this tenure, he also served as Chairman of the Board of Coca-Cola Beverages in Toronto, Canada, Coca-Cola Amatil in Sydney, Australia, and on the Board of Directors of Coca-Cola Enterprises, Atlanta.



Joe was deeply committed to charitable and civic affairs and significantly contributed to the growth and development of many institutions in Atlanta and beyond. He was Chairman of the Board of Directors for Agnes Scott College, Wesley Woods, Inc., and The Atlanta Ballet. He also served on the boards of The Lovett School, Emory Healthcare, West Point Stevens, Inc., and the Academic Search Consultation Service in Washington, DC.



After his retirement from The Coca-Cola Company, Joe and Sally made their way back to Charlottesville where they restored and operated a 200-year-old historic horse farm for many years. Joe was able to draw on his vast professional experience while teaching at the University of Virginia School of Law's Law and Business program for nearly a decade. He also maintained his strong commitment to community, serving as Chair of the Foundation Committee for the Miller Center for Public Affairs' Board, a board member of the University of Virginia Health System, and as co-chair with Sally of The Monticello Cabinet. Joe was recognized by many organizations over his professional and civic life for his contributions and accomplishments, including the Emory Medal in 2001.



While Joe spent much of his time in courtrooms, boardrooms and offices around the world, some of his most treasured times were with his family and friends on the water in his beloved boats and through his membership in the Homosassa Fishing Club. His love for imparting knowledge and challenging others to be their best will survive Joe through the lives of the many impacted by his service and generosity.



A funeral service will be held at Glenn Memorial United Methodist Church at 1660 North Decatur Road, NE adjoining the Emory University Campus on Wednesday, March 23rd at 2:30 PM. Parking will be across the street at the Youth & Activities Building, 1669 N. Decatur Rd. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to one of the following organizations: The Miller Center for Public Affairs at the University of Virginia (millercenter.org), 434.924.7236; The Focused Ultrasound Foundation (fusfoundation.org), 434.220.4993; or the Michael C. Carlos Museum at Emory University (carlos.emory.edu), 404.727.4282.



