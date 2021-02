GISSENTANNER, Sr., Alvin



Mr. Alvin Gissentanner Sr., 78, of Atlanta, passed Tuesday, January 26, 2021. Family and friends are invited to attend a viewing on Thursday, February 4, 12 Noon until 7 PM at Herschel Thornton Mortuary 3346 M.L. King Jr. Dr, SW 404-691-4685 www.thorntonmortuary.com