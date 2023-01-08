GIRARD, John



John L. "Jack" Girard passed away at 90 years old on December 24, 2022, peacefully at home. He is survived by his wife, Dawn Girard; sons, Rick and Gregory; and his daughter and son-in-law, Patricia and Patrick Ciminera. Also survived by 6 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Also survived by his sister, and brother-in-law, Glenda and Gerald Stewart. Jack was born in New Bedford, Massachusetts. Jack graduated from Johnson High School in North Andover, Massachusetts in 1950, and then joined the U.S. Navy. While in the Navy he attended the U.S. Navy School of Legal Justice and finished his Naval career as a court reporter in Newport, Rhode Island. After his discharge from the Navy, Jack attended the Culinary Institute of America and graduated after 2 years with a degree in Culinary Arts. In 1956 Jack made an abrupt career change and accepted a sales position with the AAA in New Haven, Connecticut. Three years later he became a sales manager for the AAA in Rhode Island and returned to New Haven, Connecticut as Assistant General Manager. In 1973 assumed the responsibilities as General Manager and President of the AAA auto club of Georgia. Jack served on many committees and served as president of the Southeastern Conference of AAA motor clubs. In 1988 AAA of Georgia merged with AAA in Tampa, Florida. Jack continued as Senior Vice President until his retirement in 1996. Serving the AAA for over 40 years. Jack has always maintained a strong interest in the culinary arts and food business and took great pride in some of the culinary delights he prepared. Also, some of the specialty dishes he remembers from his days at the CIA. His interest in high school was basketball, but later his interest turned to golf and alpine skiing. He excelled at both sports. Memorial services to be announced later.



