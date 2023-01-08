ajc logo
X

Girard, John

Obituaries
2 hours ago

GIRARD, John

John L. "Jack" Girard passed away at 90 years old on December 24, 2022, peacefully at home. He is survived by his wife, Dawn Girard; sons, Rick and Gregory; and his daughter and son-in-law, Patricia and Patrick Ciminera. Also survived by 6 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Also survived by his sister, and brother-in-law, Glenda and Gerald Stewart. Jack was born in New Bedford, Massachusetts. Jack graduated from Johnson High School in North Andover, Massachusetts in 1950, and then joined the U.S. Navy. While in the Navy he attended the U.S. Navy School of Legal Justice and finished his Naval career as a court reporter in Newport, Rhode Island. After his discharge from the Navy, Jack attended the Culinary Institute of America and graduated after 2 years with a degree in Culinary Arts. In 1956 Jack made an abrupt career change and accepted a sales position with the AAA in New Haven, Connecticut. Three years later he became a sales manager for the AAA in Rhode Island and returned to New Haven, Connecticut as Assistant General Manager. In 1973 assumed the responsibilities as General Manager and President of the AAA auto club of Georgia. Jack served on many committees and served as president of the Southeastern Conference of AAA motor clubs. In 1988 AAA of Georgia merged with AAA in Tampa, Florida. Jack continued as Senior Vice President until his retirement in 1996. Serving the AAA for over 40 years. Jack has always maintained a strong interest in the culinary arts and food business and took great pride in some of the culinary delights he prepared. Also, some of the specialty dishes he remembers from his days at the CIA. His interest in high school was basketball, but later his interest turned to golf and alpine skiing. He excelled at both sports. Memorial services to be announced later.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Turner & Sons Funeral Home

2773 North Decatur Road

Decatur, GA

30031

https://www.asturner.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks

Rare College Football Playoff absence for parents of Georgia’s Kirby Smart6h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Georgia’s Jalen Carter hoping to save his best for last
9h ago

Credit: Courtesy of Netflix

Report: ‘Stranger Things’ cast receiving massive pay raises for final season
12h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/hshin@ajc.com

Georgia Tech adds transfer wide receiver
12h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/hshin@ajc.com

Georgia Tech adds transfer wide receiver
12h ago

Credit: John Locher

Mahomes sets record, Chiefs beat Raiders for AFC's top seed
6h ago
The Latest

Rempe, Nancy
Levy, Patricia
2h ago
Mason, Debbie
2h ago
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Photos: Bulldogs arrive for national championship game
One beloved Georgia bulldog will miss the college championship game
Everything you need to know about Georgia vs. TCU
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top