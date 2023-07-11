Girage, Christine

GIRAGE (LIPINSKI), Christine



Beloved wife of the late Joseph M. Girage; mother of three sons, Michael, Joseph, and Christopher; and two daughters-in-laws Elizabeth, and Michelle; three grandchildren, Kara, Nicole, and Kristine Girage; and one great-grandson, Pierce, passed away on Saturday June 24, 2023. She was the daughter of Walter Lipinski and Rose Lipinski (nee Kuzniack) of Buffalo, New York. No funeral services are planned at the present as family members will gather for a service in the future.



