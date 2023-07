GINYARD, Theresa



M. Theresa Ginyard 87, of Stone Mountain, GA, passed on Thursday, July 13, 2023. Celebration of Life services will be held on Thursday, July 20, at 11:00 AM Saint Philip AME Church Atlanta, GA. Visitation will be on Wednesday, July 19, from 12 PM - 8 PM. Interment Georgia National Cemetery Canton, GA. South Dekalb Chapel.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com