Ginn, Suzanne

GINN (MERK), Suzanne



Suzanne Merk Ginn was born July 11, 1928 in Athens, Georgia to the late Harry J. Merk Sr. and Marguerite Hill Merk. She attended school in Athens and in Winder where she graduated from Winder High School as Class Salutatorian in 1945. She graduated from the University of Georgia in 1949 with a BS in Home Economics. She worked in the Home Services Division of Georgia Power Company where she met her husband Olin Winton Ginn and they were married in 1954. They moved to the Briarcliff Woods Community of DeKalb County in 1958 where they raised five children. They were surrounded with the greatest neighbors and truly loved their neighborhood. Suzanne became a lifelong active member of Shallowford Presbyterian Church where she met many wonderful friends and faithfully served as Elder, Sunday School Teacher, Circle Club Leader, and Moderator of Shallowford Presbyterian Women in which she was honored as a lifetime member. One of her favorite endeavors was mailing birthday cards for many years to new and existing members of Shallowford. Suzanne believed in participating and serving her local community and was active in PTA, Garden Club, Georgia Power Ambassadors, Habitat for Humanity, Atlanta Ministry for International Students, and many other organizations throughout her life. Suzanne supported the University of Georgia and loved to cheer for her beloved Bulldogs. All five of her children are UGA graduates including many of their family members. Suzanne enjoyed traveling and visited 43 countries and all 50 states. She enjoyed hosting international students in her home during the holiday season. Suzanne moved to the Park Springs Retirement Community at Stone Mountain, Georgia in 2007, where she met many new friends and reacquainted with old friends. Suzanne's love of faith, family, and friends was the fabric of her life and she demonstrated this through her words and deeds to her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and extended family members.







Suzanne was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Olin, her grandson Stephen Harrison Ginn, her brother Harry Johnston Merk Jr, and nephew James Harry Merk. She is survived by sons Candler and his wife Susan Ginn of Cartersville, GA, and their children Mary-Frances Morgan (Mike) and Alexander (Sadie); Charles and his wife Kathy Ginn of Peachtree City, GA, and their children Allison Davis (Cory) and Amy Barton (Matthew); John and his wife Wendy Ginn of Knoxville, TN, and their children Meredith Wilson, Clayton (Kirby), and Truett; Frank and his wife Robin Ginn of Royston, GA, and their daughter Catherine; and daughter Frances and her husband Spurgeon Richardson of Amelia Island, FL; and their children Rachel, Sarah Grace, and Knox. She is survived by seven great grandchildren including Caroline, Henry, and Knox Wilson; Charlie, Sullins, and Pierce Barton; and Emerson Ginn. She is also survived by her nieces Janet Merk, Joyce Merk, and Jenny (Merk) Pitts.







In continuation of her service to others, Suzanne donated her body to the Emory University School of Medicine. A celebration of life service to honor Suzanne will be held at Shallowford Presbyterian Church at a later date.







In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations can be made to Shallowford Presbyterian Church (www.shallowford.org) or Thornwell Home for Children (www.thornwell.org).

